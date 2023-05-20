Married 25 years: Brent and Kerri Henderson

Brent and Kerri Henderson, of Quincy, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends at a later time.
Brent Henderson and the former Kerri Davis were married May 23, 1998, at The Baptist Church in Carthage, Ill.
They are the parents of Gabriel (Olivia Schrader) Henderson and Isaac Henderson.
The couple met at Hannibal-LaGrange College.
Brent works as Director of Product Development at Hollister-Whitney Quincy. Kerri works as Family Nurse Practitioner at Blessing Health Center.
They both enjoy going to going to church at the Crossing, golfing and spending time with family.
Mr. and Mrs. Henderson are members of The Crossing, Quincy.
