Married 25 years: Jim and Kathy Baum

Jim and Kathy Baum of Quincy, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Baum and the former Kathy Atkins were married September 27, 1996, at Faith Christian Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Melanie (Jeremy) Harvey, Jenny (Jarad) Herbig, Jenny (Seth) Manchik, Jamie (Ben) Hamilton and Brad (Emily) Baum.
They have 10 grandchildren.
The couple met through a mutual friend on a blind date.
Jim retired from USPS as a mail carrier after 42 years of service. Kathy retired from from teaching at St. Francis Solanus School. She previously taught at Hannibal Middle School for 20 years.
Jim is an avid hunter, and enjoys spending time at the family farm. He also loves playing cards with his buddies. Kathy loves to read and spend time outdoors. Both Jim and Kathy enjoy following the activities of their grandkids and spending time with family..
Mr. and Mrs. Baum attend Madison Park Christian Church.