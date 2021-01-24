Mark and Janet Reno of Quincy recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple enjoyed a weekend getaway to Tara Point Inn, Grafton, Ill., and will be taking a trip to the beach later this year.
Mr. Reno and the former Janet Emery were married Jan. 13, 1996 at Fairfield Inn, Quincy.
They have four children, Nathan Peters (Jennifer) of Cleveland, Ga., Natasha Reno (Eric Newton) of Mt. Sterling, Ill., Kaley Reno of Quincy, and Abby Reno of Edwardsville, Ill.
They have eight grandchildren with another due in May.
Janet works in catering at HyVee on Broadway.
Mark is a dock coordinator at MCS.
They volunteer and help out local animal rescues and give lots of love to their rescued Bernese Mountain dog, Nick, and Goldendoodle, Charli.
The couple enjoys camping, refurbishing used furniture, and hanging out with kids and grandkids. They love their many trips to Georgia to visit family and their annual beach getaway to Florida.
Mr. and Mrs. Reno are members of Madison Park Church.