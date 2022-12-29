Married 25 years: Matt and Lori Walbring

Matt and Lori Walbring of Quincy, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Florida Keys with friends.
Matt Walbring and the former Lori Venvertloh were married December 27, 1997, at St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Brooke Walbring, Luke Walbring, Ashley Walbring ...all of Quincy.
The couple met while playing sand volleyball at the Knights of Columbus.
Matt works as a City of Quincy Firefighter. Lori is co-owner, with Matt, and co-operators of Custom Turf, Inc., a lawn fertilization and weed control business.
Matt enjoys hunting and fishing. He is a QFD Explorer Advisor. Lori enjoys scrapbooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She is a 4-H leader, serves on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and the United Way Finance Commitee. Together they treasure the annual trips they take with their children, along with enjoying nature and kayaking. They also enjoy cheering their children on in the many sports that they participate in (i.e. soccer, golf, basketball)
Mr. and Mrs. Walbring are members of The Crossing Church.
