Mike and Janice Zanger of Quincy, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Mr. Zanger and the former Janice Genenbacher were married March 2, 1996, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.
Mike is the son of the late Bob and Betty Zanger.
Janice is the daughter of Jim and Elaine Genenbacher.
They are the parents of Ryan and Lindsay Zanger.
They have two grandchildren.
Mike is retired from after 21 years of service at Dollar General and 27 years with Jack’s/Penn-Daniel’s. Janice works for the Edward Jones office of Scott Ruff.
Mr. and Mrs. Zanger are members of/attend St. Anthony Catholic Church.