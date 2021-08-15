Todd and Kristin Eyler of Quincy, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with their family.
Mr. Eyler and the former Kristin Wheeler were married Aug. 3, 1996, at St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Lucas, Elise and Emma.
The couple met while working at McDonald's on 13th and Broadway in their high school days.
Todd works as the First Assistant States Attorney for Adams County. Kristin serves as Secretary at St. Francis School
Todd enjoys travel, golf, target practice, playing the board game RISK with his children and a good debate Kristin enjoys travel, photography and art, playing cribbage, and genealogy research
Mr. and Mrs. Eyler are members of St. Francis Solanus Parish.