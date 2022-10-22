Tom and Michele Pickett of Quincy are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration at a later date.
Tom Pickett and the former Michele Hunsaker were married October 24, 1997, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy by the Reverend Timothy White.
They are the parents of Hannah Pickett of Iowa, and Tom Pickett Jr., of Quincy.
The couple met through a mutual friend .
Tom is retired from Adams County Sheriff's Department after 25 years of service. He currently works at Howe Security. Michele is self-employed as a photo organizer, FOREVER Lead ambassador and Creative Memories Advisor.
In Tom's earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball and coaching the Champions Youth Wrestling Team. Tom has always loved deer hunting and Cubs baseball. Michele enjoys scrapbooking with friends, reading and baking. They enjoy cooking together, enjoying nature at the family river camp and spoiling their bulldog Bula.
Mr. and Mrs. Pickett are members of First Christian Church of Camp Point, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.