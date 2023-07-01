Married 25 years: Tony and Jesica Huber

Tony and Jesica Huber of Plainville, Ill., celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a renew your vows mass after June 11th 10:30 a.m. mass and a lunch at Sprouts with family and friends.
Tony Huber and the former Jesica Little were married June 13, 1998, at St. Edward church in Mendon, Ill.
Tony is the son of Earl and Georgian Huber (deceased).
Jesica is the daughter of Mary Jo Little of Columbia, Mo., and the late Jim Little (of Quincy).
They are the parents of Andrew Huber of Quincy, and Ethan Huber (lives at home)
The couple met 1 week after Jesica graduated from Quincy High School.
Tony is a stay-at-home father due to health issues. Jesica works at Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Jesica is a 1996 graduate of QHS, a supporter of Camp Callahan and Quincy Cursillo, has attended John Wood Community College and MacMurray College. Tony is a 1993 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame, a supporter of Camp Callahan and Quincy Cursillo, and a former IBEW Local 34 electrician.
Mr. and Mrs. Huber are members of St. Anthony's.
