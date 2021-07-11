Doug and Amy Willimann of Fowler, Ill., are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Willimann and the former Amy Pfaffe were married at Quincy Church of Christ.
They are the parents of Brett Willimann of Quincy, Dr. Allyson Munch (Marshall) of Quincy and Ashley Willimann of Searcy, Ariz.
The couple met at Monroe Elementary School when Amy was student teaching and Doug was working in prevention education in 1990.
Doug retired from Quincy Public Schools after 35 years of service. Amy works for QPS at the Early Childhood and Family Center as a pre-Kindergarten teacher.
Doug enjoys hunting ,fishing and antique collecting. Amy enjoys quilting, walking and trying new recipes. They enjoy traveling, canoeing and church activities.