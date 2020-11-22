Married 30 years: Pat and Laura Greenwell

Pat and Laura Greenwell of Shelbina, Mo., celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Nov. 21, 2020.
Pat and Laura were married Nov. 21, 1990 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelbina, Mo.
Mrs. Greenwell is the daughter of the late Kenny and Harriett Power.
Mr. Greenwell is the son of Hiram and Patti Greenwell.
They are the parents of Hillary Greenwell and Sandra Greenwell.
Pat is the owner of Shelby County Implement and a part-time instructor at Truman State University.
Laura retired from the Shelby County R-4 school district as an elementary teacher and works part-time at the Shelbina UMC Aftercare.
They are members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelbina.