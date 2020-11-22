Married 30 years: Paul Brown and Janise Denton

Paul Brown and Dr. Janise Denton of Quincy are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2020. They were married Nov. 24, 1990 in the Quincy University Chapel.
They will be taking an anniversary trip after COVID-19 is conquered.
Dr. Denton is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marian Denton of Greeley, Colo.
Mr. Brown is the son of the late Glen and Dolores Brown of Belleville, Ill.
Mr. Brown is retired after working at Quincy University, The Quincy Herald-Whig, Blessing Hospital, and Pueblo Community Health Center in Pueblo, Colo. He is an active and charter member of the Quincy Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Club, Past President and current volunteer with Friends of the Castle at the Villa Kathrine, Past President and current member of the Quincy Salvation Army Board and serves in various volunteer roles at Quincy University.
Dr. Denton was an Assistant Professor at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, worked at Scotland County Hospital and the Wyaconda Clinic in Missouri, the Ursa Clinic, Illinois Veterans’ Home, and VA Outpatient Clinic in Quincy, Southern Colorado Clinic, and Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care in Pueblo, Colo. She retired from Blessing Hospice and Palliative Care, is a member of the Quinsippi Needleworkers, enjoys gardening, and is a member of the Blessing Hospital COVID-19 Committee.
Mr. Brown and Dr. Denton attend St. Francis Catholic Church services via Zoom.