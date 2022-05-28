Jack and Marcia Doyle of rural Mendon, Ill., will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2022.
The former Marcia Kurk and Jack were married June 6, 1987, at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy IL.
They have four children. Amanda (Dan) McNeff of West Lafayette, Ind.; Brandon (Hannah) Meyer of Quincy, IL.; Greg (Irene) Meyer of St. Louis, Mo.; and Steven (Angie) Doyle of Loraine, IL.
There are seven grandchildren: Wes and Will McNeff; Ellie Myer; Tyler, Nathan, and Lincoln Doyle and baby girl Meyer
Friends and family are encouraged to send Jack and Marcia cards for their anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.