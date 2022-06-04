Married 35 Years: Shon and Peggy Haerr

Shon and Peggy Haerr, of Taylor, Mo., will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Shon and the former Peggy Hunziker were united in marriage on June 7, 1987, in Morton, Ill.
Shon is the son of Norman and Sally Haerr of Taylor, Mo. Peggy is the daughter of the late Al and Ginny Hunziker of Morton, Ill.
They are the parents of Tyler (Miranda) Haerr, Dallas (Becca) Haerr, Parker (Jennifer) Haerr, and Travis (Amy) Haerr. They all reside in Taylor, Mo. They have 3 grandchildren.
Shon is self-employed as an Agricultural Production farmer, and Peggy works at Blessing Hospital as a Registered Nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.