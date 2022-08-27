Bruce and Cynthia Hillebrenner of Fowler, Ill., are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on September 4, 2022.
Bruce and the former Cynthia Stegeman were married September 4, 1982, in Quincy
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 5:36 pm
They are the parents of Jennifer (Neil) Russell, Garrett (Ashley) Hillebrenner, Whitney (Bobby) Valentine, all residing in Quincy.
They have 6 grandchildren.
Bruce is retired from Blessing Hospital as a Director of Maintenance after 33 years of service. Cynthia is retired from BCBS after 24 years of service.
They both enjoy fishing and spending time with family.
