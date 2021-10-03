Married 40 years: David and Patty Bauer

David and Patty Bauer of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary 11 a.m., October 10, 2021 in Fowler, Ill., with family and friends.
Mr. Bauer and the former Patty Bartz were married October 10, 1981, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Andrew (Tahnee) Bauer of Plainville, Ill., Meghan (Brian Harness) Bauer of Quincy, Dakota (Brandon) Epley of Fall Creek, Ill.
They have six grandchildren.
The couple met through Patty's sister.
David is Owner of Bauer Auto Center and 2nd Ward Alderman for the City of Quincy. Patty works as a Customer Service Rep at Kohl Wholesale.
They both enjoy rides in their Jeep.