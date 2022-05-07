Married 40 years: Donald W. and Carol D. Owens

Donald W. and Carol D. Owens of Baylis, Ill., are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a supper at Paloma.
Donald and the former Carol Frese were married May 1, 1982, at St. Edwards Church in Mendon, Ill.
Donald is the son of the late Donald O. and Vera Owens.
Carol is the daughter of the late Alvin and Dorothy Frese.
They are the parents of William D. Owens of Fulton, Mo., Donald R. Owens of Quincy, and Diane M. (Owens) Dickman of Quincy.
They have 3 grandchildren.
Donald works at Quincy Farm and Home Supply. Carol works at Pact Head Start.
