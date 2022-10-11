Doug and Renee Porter of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on October 16th, 2022
Dough Porter and the former Renee Homan were married October 16, 1982, at Melrose Chapel in Quincy.
They are the parents of Jennifer (Craig) Reis of Liberty, Ill., and Julie (Blake) Harper of Quincy.
The couple met at a wedding.
Doug works as a quality manager at Ingersoll-Rand. Renee works as a paraeducator at Iles Elementary.
They both enjoy camping at trap shoots across Illinois and Missouri, attending QHS basketball games in the winter. Doug also enjoys deer and duck hunting with his son-in-law Blake.
