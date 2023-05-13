Gary and Karla Clayton of Versailles, Ill., are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a celebration at Village Vineyard for family and friends in Camp Point, Ill., May 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. In lieu of gifts, their children are taking up a collection to send them on a second honeymoon.
Gary Clayton, and the former Karla Drake, were married May 28, 1983, at St. Mary's Church (now Blessed Sacrament), Quincy.
They are the parents of Aaron Clayton - wife Terri granddaughter Adelaide Matthew Clayton - wife Erin grandson Alex, granddaughter Austyn.
They have 3 grandchildren.
The couple were set up on a blind date by their mutual friend, Sharon (Corello) Ausmus.
Gary works as IT Coordinator at St. Dominic and St. Francis Schools. Karla works as Chemistry Supervisor at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Laboratory.
They both enjoy enjoy camping, gardening, traveling, hunting, shooting trap, and playing with their grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton are members of Holy Family Catholic Church, Mt. Sterling, Ill.
