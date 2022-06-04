Jay and Deborah Post of Clayton, IL, will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a family celebration hosted by their children.
Jay Post and the former Deborah Phillips were married June 06, 1982, at Our Redeemer Church in Quincy, IL.
Jay is the son of the late Eldred and Dorothy (Shepherd) Post
Deborah is the daughter of the late David Phillips and Lorene (Huston) Hanna.
They are the parents of Jessica Beckman (Harlan) of Mendon, IL, Jennifer Conover (Steve) of Coatsburg, IL, and Jared Post (Devin) of Clayton, IL.
They have 7 grandchildren, Katie, Jaden, Lindsey, Torie, Ryli, Raelynn, Breccan, Gentry, and one great grandchild, Beau.
Jay is a self-employed contractor and farmer. Deborah is a retired school bus driver.
They enjoy camping, playing cards, and spending time with their grandchildren.
Their children invite you to send cards of well wishes to 2751 N. 2300th Ave. Clayton, IL
