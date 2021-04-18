Jeffrey and Gina Wolf of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to Texas.
Mr. Wolf and the former Gina Newkirk were married April 11, 1981 at St Boniface Church in Quincy.
Jeffrey is the son of the late Russell and Betty Wolf.
Gina is the daughter of the late Charles and Polly Newkirk.
They are the parents of Amber Bishop and Major Joshua Wolf.
They have two grandchildren.
Jeffrey is a retired Army Captain and currently a Logistics Manager at Farm and Home Supply. Gina works as an Administrative Assistant/Loan Production Associate at Peoples Prosperity Bank. She is also an Ambassador for the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. Both are very actively involved in their faith community.
They both enjoy walking together with their dog Cooper, traveling, cooking especially their “family’s homemade hot tamales” and meal prepping.
Mr. and Mrs. Wolf are members of/attend St Peters Catholic Church in Quincy.