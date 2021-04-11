Jim and Sherri Garmer of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a small family meal.
Mr. Garmer and the former Sherri Hemming were married April 10, 1981, at Loraine Methodist Church, Loraine, Ill.
They are the parents of Matthew and Blair Garmer, of Mendon, Ill. (son's names are Holden and Cameron Garmer) and Sarah Bowman of Quincy (son's name is Cooper Bowman).
The couple met at the Forum in Quincy.
Jim works as a Custom Applicator at Fuller Fertilizer. Sherri works as a Special Education Teacher at Unity High School.
They both enjoy traveling, church activities and spending time with their grandkids. Jim is an avid hiker and fisherman and loves the outdoors. Sherri enjoys her girls' trips to Branson and antiquing.
Mr. and Mrs. Garmer are members of LifePoint Church in Quincy.