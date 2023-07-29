Kevin and Susan Ostermiller of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a blessing after mass at Blessed Sacrament, August 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Kevin Ostermiller and the former Susan Trine were married August 13, 1983, at Quincy College Chapel that is now Quincy University. The wedding was around 4pm in the afternoon that day. The weather was beautiful. The ceremony was conducted by Rev. Lucan Freppert.
They are the parents of Jacqueline Buckner, Kevin Ostermiller, Matthew Ostermiller, Mary Ostermiller.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met at the Tangerine Bowling Alley.
Kevin retired from 25 years serving City of Quincy. This hard-working man is enjoying his retirement, which started in May. Susan retired from nursing over 30 yrs. She worked 17 years at Bickford Cottage. She attained Nurse of the Year in 2017. She has a big heart and is a para-educator for children with special needs.
They both enjoy being with Family. They really enjoy being Grandparents to their grandchildren. They enjoy golfing together at the KC golf course. Both are avid Chicago Cubs fans.
Mr. and Mrs. Ostermiller are members of Blessed Sacrament Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.