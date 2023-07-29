Kevin and Susan Ostermiller of Quincy, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a blessing after mass at Blessed Sacrament, August 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Kevin Ostermiller and the former Susan Trine were married August 13, 1983, at Quincy College Chapel that is now Quincy University. The wedding was around 4pm in the afternoon that day. The weather was beautiful. The ceremony was conducted by Rev. Lucan Freppert.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.