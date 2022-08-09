Don and Peggy Crim of 2069 Vermont are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Aug. 13, 1977, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal, Mo.
Mrs. Crim, the former Peggy Kenison, is a daughter of the Rev. Raymond R. “Bob” and Marjorie Kenison of Hannibal. Mr. Crim is the son of Charles and Darlene Crim, formerly of Macon, Mo., and now of Quincy.
They are the parents of Jessica (Chris) Dedert, Nathan (Lacey) Crim and Jackie Long (Brian Jackson), all of Quincy. They have eight grandchildren.
Mr. Crim worked for The Quincy Herald-Whig for 39 years, serving as sports editor, news editor, managing editor and executive editor before retiring in 2018. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the media category earlier this year.
Mr. Crim previously served on the board of directors of the American Red Cross chapter serving Adams, Brown and Pike counties, assisted the United Way of Adams County with its annual fundraising campaigns, was a founding member and past president of the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers board, and is a past president of the Cedar Crest Country Club Board of Directors. He currently is a paraeducator at Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary School and a columnist for Muddy River Sports.
Mrs. Crim retired in 2017 after more than 16 years as treasurer for the city of Quincy. She previously operated a tax preparation and bookkeeping business, and currently operates an administrative accounting services business. She previously served on the boards of the United Way of Adams County, the Salvation Army and Cedar Crest Country Club, and was a long-time member of the Quincy Plan Commission.
They are members of Cedar Crest Country Club.
