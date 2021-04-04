Douglas & Martha (Sherman) Weese of Quincy, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner with their children.
Mr. Weese and the former Martha Sherman were married April 17, 1976.
They are the parents of Kristi (Brad) Shelton of Payson, Ill., Jason Weese of Quincy, Brandon (Jayme) Weese of Philadelphia, MoAngela (Travis) Weese of Payson, Ill.
They have four grandchildren.
Douglas works as a supervisor for Knapheide Manufacturing. Martha works as a manager at Payson Fast Stop.
They both enjoy traveling and spending time with children and grandchildren.