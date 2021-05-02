Married 45 years: Gerald and Peggy Koetters

Gerald and Peggy Koetters of Coatsburg, Ill., are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Mr. Koetters and the former Peggy Bange were married May 1, 1976, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Lucy (Ty) Crain of Fulton, Mo., Matthew (Michelle) Koetters of Bloomington, Nathan Koetters of Quincy, Nicholas (Kelly) Koetters of Hannibal, Mo. and Brittany (Justin) Hutchings of Charleston, Mo.
They have 10 grandchildren.
Gerald is retired from Prince Manufacturing of Quincy. Peggy is retired from Adams Electric in Camp Point.
The both enjoy being with their children and grandchildren and attending their many activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Koetters are members of St. Francis Catholic Church.
The couple plans to travel in the near future.