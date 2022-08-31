Howard and Becky Hackamack, of Quincy, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a traditional Sunday evening dinner with their children and grandchildren on September 11th.
Howard and the former Becky Heming were married September 10, 1977, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Adam and Melissa Hackamack of Fowler, Ill., Audrey and Michael Woodworth of Mendon, Ill., and Ashley and Tyler Shaffer of Loraine, Ill.
They have 9 grandchildren.
The couple met when Howard delivered a vehicle to Becky's dad, Red Heming at Overhead Door when Howard was a teenager. Shortly after, Howard started working at Overhead Door and they have been together ever since.
Howard is retired from Overhead Door of Quincy after 47 years of service. Becky is retired from working years as a dental office manager.
They both enjoy fishing on the Mississippi. Becky loves to brag that she often catches more fish than Howard does. They like to garden, spend time with friends, play Gin Rummy, run errands together and going out to dinner. They spend time at their river camp, and she even tags along when Howard goes turkey hunting. Their biggest joy is spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Hackamack are members of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Mendon, Ill.
