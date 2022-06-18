Married 45 years: Jim and Nancy Terwelp

Mr. and Mrs. James R. “Jim” Terwelp of rural Camp Point are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Saturday, June 25, 1977, in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy by the Rev. J. Michael Ewert.
Mr. Terwelp is the son of the late Andrew R. and Virginia S. Terwelp of Quincy.
Mrs. Terwelp is the former Nancy K. Lichtsinn, daughter of the late John R. and Marie A. Lichtsinn of rural Coatsburg.
Mr. Terwelp is a 1964 graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Quincy and later graduated from Quincy Technical Schools. He interned at KWS Body Shop and was employed by Hilbing Autobody, then Peters Body Shop. In 1971, he partnered with Paul Frericks to open the Deer Ridge Body Shop on Deer Ridge Drive. They owned and operated the shop until 1980 when each opted to go to farm full-time. Mr. Terwelp farmed in Columbus, Camp Point, and Ellington townships until his retirement in 2016. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church near Quincy.
Mrs. Terwelp is a 1963 graduate of Central High School at Camp Point. She began her career in the Newsroom of The Quincy Herald-Whig in September of 1963 working directly with Allen Oakley and Terry Maguire on the Copy Desk. With technology advancing, her job duties changed numerous times over 53 years. She retired September of 2016.
Mrs. Terwelp is a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church at Coatsburg and is also a member of WELCA - Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. She is a past member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and American Business Women. She currently volunteers at the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point.
The couple has lived at 1305 E. 2100th St., Camp Point, Illinois since August, 1978.
