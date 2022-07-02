Married 45 years: Martin and Maureen Makarewicz

Martin "Mak" and Maureen Makarewicz of Quincy are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a family barbecue with children, in-laws and grandchildren on July 3, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Martin Makarewicz and the former Maureen Cox were married June 25, 1977, at St. Francis Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Amy Maureen (Stephen) Wiewel of Quincy, Katie Elizabeth (Andrew) Fogg of Omaha, Nebr., and Daniel Martin Makarewicz.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met at Quincy College.
Martin works as a salesman at Quincy Appliance. Maureen is retired from being a teacher at St. Francis School after 45 years of service.
They both enjoy visiting family and friends, traveling, gardening, cooking, and cheering the St. Louis Cardinals
Mr. and Mrs. Makarewicz are members of St. Francis Church.
