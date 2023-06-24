Married 45 years: Mike and Tina Flesner

Mike and Tina Flesner, of Quincy, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a family trip to St. George Island, Fla.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 9:46 am
Mike and Tina Flesner, of Quincy, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary with a family trip to St. George Island, Fla.
Mike Flesner and the former Tina Schwartz were married July 1, 1978, at St. Bridgid Catholic Church in Liberty, Ill.
Mike is the son of the late "Speed" Flesner and Eleanor Flesner (still living).
Tina is the daughter of the late Robert and Delores Schwartz and stepdaughter of the late Hazel Schwartz.
They are the parents of Erin (Steven) Elmore of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Emily (Ryan) Beaver of Quincy.
They have 3 grandchildren: Grant Elmore, and Jacob and Jonah Beaver
The couple were high school sweethearts.
Mike is retired from ADM after 47 years of service. Tina has been working at Blessing Hospital for the past 38 years.
Tina enjoys traveling, volunteering at Horizons, and camping. Mike enjoys traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing.
Mr. and Mrs. Flesner are members of The Crossing.
