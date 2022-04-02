Married 50 years: Alan and Connie Tenhouse

Alan and Connie Tenhouse of Fowler, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends' celebration at a later date and a family vacation in July.
Alan Tenhouse and the former Connie Vogel were married March 18, 1972 at St. Joseph's Church in Quincy.
Alan is the son of Harold and Betty (Erke) Tenhouse.
Connie is the daughter of the late Gerald and Marie (Rossmiller) Vogel.
They are the parents of Amy Tenhouse-Nguyen (Marc) of Arlington, Va., Trisha Rettke (Rick) of Quincy, and Ross Tenhouse (Amanda) of Fowler, Ill.
They have 5 grandchildren.
Alan works as a sales manager at A.C. McCartney, Carthage, Ill., and farms with his son. Connie is a retired 4th grade elementary teacher from St. Francis Solanus School in Quincy.
Connie enjoys reading and volunteering. Alan enjoys watching tractor pulls.
Mr. and Mrs. Tenhouse attend St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy.
