Married 50 years: Allan "Buzz" and Shirley McLaughlin

Alan “Buzz” and Shirley McLaughlin will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Jan. 2, 1971 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty, Ill.
They are the parents of Melissa (Terry) Barry of Liberty, Ill., Sharon (Phillip) Doane of Liberty, Ill., Susan (Todd) Siron of Paris, Mo., and Kelly (William) Sylvester of O’Fallon, Ill. They have eight grandchildren.
Buzz retired from Blessing Hospital after 16 years. Buzz is a retired Marine Corp Veteran, and has volunteered for the American Legion as the Commander. He was a volunteer fireman for the Liberty Fire Department for many years.
Shirley retired from Quincy Medical Group after 33 years. She has volunteered for many years with the American Legion Auxiliary. She has always been very active with her church community and has a passion for helping others.
Buzz and Shirley met in 1967 at Liberty High School and were high school sweethearts. They have experienced much love, joy, and fellowship throughout their marriage, and they have always found peace and comfort in the love that they share. One by one, each year has come and gone, the path that they have traveled has led them to fifty years and they still say, “I love you.” Buzz and Shirley have had the courage and the faith to walk with God’s own plan that he has laid out for them. Jan. 2, 1971 was the day they began their journey, so this is a day to celebrate with them.
Buzz and Shirley would like to thank their friends and family for the love and support they have received over the years. It has meant the world to them, and they only wish for those prayers and love to continue moving forward.