Married 50 years: Art and Bea Hermsmeier

Art and Bea Hermsmeier of Quincy will be observing their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Nov. 28, 1970, in St. Mary’s Church.
Mrs. Hermsmeier is the former Bea Peters, daughter of the late Wilbert and Edith Peters.
Mr. Hermsmeier is the son of the late Art and Fern Hermsmeier.
Mr. Hermsmeier was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital and Crescent Parts and Equipment, Quincy.
Mrs. Hermsmeier was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital and was assistant manager of Good Shepherd Retirement Home, Quincy.
A celebration and family dinner will be held during the coming holiday.
They are members of St. Anthony Catholic Church.