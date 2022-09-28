Art and Sharon Tenhouse of Liberty recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Art and the former Sharon Roberts were married August 26, 1972, at the Tolono United Methodist Church, Tolono, IL.
Art served as an Illinois State Representative, retiring after seventeen years in office. Sharon retired after 34 years of teaching in Batavia, Mendon and Liberty School districts. They continue to operate the centennial family farm.
Their children are Katherine Tenhouse and Adam Tenhouse, both of Seattle, and Andrew Tenhouse, deceased.
The couple are active members of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and various community organizations. They are involved in efforts to promote youth development, raise awareness of suicide, and support mental health organizations. Sharon enjoys volunteering with the Burton Flyers 4-H Club and is beginning her 50th year as a leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.