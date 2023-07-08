Married 50 years: Bill and Pam White

Bill and Pam White of Liberty, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise later this fall.
Bill White, and the former Pam Poulter, were married July 14, 1973, at Beverly United Methodist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bill and Pam White of Liberty, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a cruise later this fall.
Bill White, and the former Pam Poulter, were married July 14, 1973, at Beverly United Methodist Church.
They are the parents of Monica (Carl) Maple of Liberty and Tiffany (Keith) Kennedy of rural Barry. Grandchildren are Emily and Evan Maple. Bill is the son of the late Ray and Mareta White of rural Liberty. Pam is the daughter of Shirley (Howe) Poulter and the late Rodney Poulter.
They have 2 grandchildren.
The couple were junior high school sweethearts.
Bill retired from Midwest Patterns after 18 years of service. He previously worked at Firestone Electric Wheel and George Keller and Sons. He is a Master Machinist and Senior Metal Mold Maker. Pam retired from Blessing Hospital after 6 1/2 years of service. She had previously worked at Quincy Medical Group for 32 years. She is a certified Professional coder.
They are both trustees of Beverly Township and are election judges at Beverly,
They enjoy spending time with family and travelling to watch their grandson Evan shoot trap.
Mr. and Mrs. White are members of Beverly United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.