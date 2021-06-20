Bob and Madeline Hagemann of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Hagemann and the former Madeline Wiest were married June 25, 1971, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Westfield, N.J.
They are the parents of Jennifer Bates of Portland, Ore., and John Hagemann of Olympia, Wash.
They have three grandchildren.
The couple met t Valparaiso University’s Freshman Orientation Picnic at the Indiana Dunes.
Bob retired from Earel and Buss Drugs and Shopko Pharmacy after 45 years of service. Madeline works as a Librarian at St. James Lutheran School in Quincy.
Bob enjoys woodworking while Madeline enjoys gardening and knitting.
Mr. and Mrs. Hagemann are members of St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy.