Brent and Bonnie Voth of Mendon, Ill., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Mr. Voth and the former Bonita VaLeu were married Oct. 17, 1970, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon.
Mrs. Voth is a daughter of the late Junior and Katherine Meyer VaLeu.
Mr. Voth is a son of the late Richard and Doris Stockhecke Voth.
They are the parents of Michael (Michelle) Voth and Brad (Missy) Voth all of Mendon, and Lance (Michelle) Voth of Ursa, Ill.
They have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Voth retired from First Bankers Trust Co. in Quincy. He enjoys deer and turkey hunting.
Mrs. Voth retired from Unity School District #4 in Mendon. She enjoys home decorating, crafts and singing.
They are active at St. Edward Catholic Church where Mrs. Voth is a member of the choir. They also enjoy country music, spending time with their family and watching their grandchildren’s sporting events.
The couple were high school sweethearts at Unity High School.