Bruce and Deborah (Debbie) Tritsch, of Quincy, are celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house at the Elks Club of Quincy from 2 to 5 p.m., on November 19, 2022, hosted by their children. The public is invited. They request no gifts, please.
Bruce Tritsch and the former Deborah (Debbie) Hoener were married November 18, 1972, at the Grandview Baptist Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Timothy Plunk (Laura) Hathaway of Quincy, Lucky Tritsch (Lori Spelker) of Quincy.
They have six grandchildren: Taylor Plunk, Tanner Plunk, Dagan Hibbard, Daxton Hibbard, and Sophia and Madilyn Tritsch.
Bruce is semi-retired. He and Lucky do construction work. He worked at Central Illinois Stone of Quincy for 14 years. Worked at R.L. Hoener for 5 years and still does at times. Worked at Stevens Electric for thirty years.
Deborah started doing hair in 1977. In 1995, she went to work at R.L. Hoener Company, and then retired in February of 2021.
