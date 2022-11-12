Bruce and Deborah (Debbie) Tritsch, of Quincy, are celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house at the Elks Club of Quincy from 2 to 5 p.m., on November 19, 2022, hosted by their children. The public is invited. They request no gifts, please.

Bruce Tritsch and the former Deborah (Debbie) Hoener were married November 18, 1972, at the Grandview Baptist Church in Quincy.

