Married 50 years: Bruce and Donna Mangold

Bruce and Donna Mangold, of Quincy, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner with family.
Bruce Mangold and the former Donna Frese were married September 1, 1972, at St. Francis Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Molly (Tyler) Frese.
They have 2 grandchildren.
Bruce is retired from being a driver for Sunbeam bread after 33 years of service. Donna works as a hair stylist.
Donna is involved in her church and bible study with friends. Bruce enjoys playing cards. They both enjoy time with their grandkids, Avery and Austin, the most.
Mr. and Mrs. Mangold are members of St. Francis Church.
