Charles and Nonda Clatt of Monroe City, Mo., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at 2 p.m., July 4, at Monroe City United Methodist Church.
The couple were married July 24, 1971, at Castle AFB in California.
Charles is the son of the late Noah and Charlene Clatt of Canton, Mo..
Nonda is the daughter of the late Richard and Inez DeLaPorte of Hannibal.
They are the parents of Christopher (Melanie) Clatt of LaGrange, Mo., and Kevin (Darci) Clatt of Hannibal.
They have five grandchildren.
The couple met on a blind date in August 1970.
Charles is retired from the Corps of Engineers Lock 19 at Keokuk, Iowa. Nonda is retired from Keokuk Community Schools. Both retired in 2008.
They both enjoy spending time with family and friends, whether it be a weekend away, a good card game or activity, camping, time on the lake or travelling.