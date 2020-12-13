Dan and Barb Frese of Fowler will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Mr. Frese and the former Barbara Sapp were married on Dec. 19, 1970, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Mrs. Frese is the daughter of the late Eugene and Doris Bruns Sapp.
Mr. Frese is the son of the late Delmer and Laurine Frese.
They are the parents of Danielle Solomon of St. Louis, Mo., and Bryan (Mary) Frese of Glenview, Ill.
They are the proud grandparents of six: Kenady, Kai, Jonah, Jordan, Jaden and Jenevieve.
Mr. Frese continues to be active in the Daniel G. Frese Agency in Camp Point, Ill. He enjoys golfing with his golfing buddies and hunting with his friends. He is active in the community, especially the Coatsburg Lions Club.
Mrs. Frese retired from Community District #3 where she taught 1st Grade. She enjoys subbing at Early Childhood in Quincy, volunteering, taking long walks and getting together with friends.
They are members at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dan is a Lector and Barb serves as a Eucharistic Minister.
They enjoy trips to the Chicago area and to St. Louis to spend time with their children and grandchildren.