Dan and Diana Reis of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with friends and family, hosted by their daughters.
Mr. Reis and the former Diana Davis were married May 08, 1971, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy.
They are the parents of Jennifer(Scott) Gordley of Ursa and Reagan (Chris) Costigan of Quincy.
They have four grandchildren.
The couple met in the 7th grade and have been together ever since.
Dan is retired from after 20 years of service in the Marine Corps, retiring as a GYSGT. Upon retirement, Dan worked for the Illinois Veteran's Home for 23 years, retiring as a Business Manager for the General Store. Diana is retired after owning and operating DJ's Diner for Davis Auction with her sister for several years. Upon retiring from that business, she was a part of opening Quincy's Hobby Lobby and traveled to other store locations setting up their Home Accents departments.
The couple travels to Florida several times a year. They also enjoy day trips in their Jeep.