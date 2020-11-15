Dennis and Judy Lair of Ewing, Mo., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14, 2020.
They were married in Ewing at Queen of Peace Catholic Church by Rev. Joseph Boland.
Dennis is the son of Ruth Lair of Lewistown, Mo., and the late Wilbur Lair.
Judy is the daughter of the late Marilyn Loscher and William G. Sedelmeier.
Dennis and Judy were blessed with two sons, Sean (Angie) of Columbia, Mo., and Trenton Lair of Fayette, Mo.
They have three special grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve of Columbia, Mo., and Annabelle Lair of Fayette, Mo.
Dennis is a U.S. Army veteran and served one year in Vietnam. He was owner of Lair Refrigeration and is a retired HVAC technician.
Judy was owner of Silver Scissors Salon and retired as a hairdresser.
They would like to thank family and friends for all the precious memories.