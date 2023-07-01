Married 50 years: Donald J. and Donna L.Schutte

Donald J and Donna L Schutte celebrated 50 years of marriage June 23, 2023. They took a trip earlier to Outer Banks, North Carolina. Also they are celebrating with mass and family dinner.
Don Schutte and the former Donna Eftink were married June23, 1973, at St. Francis Catholic Church Quincy, Illinois.
Mr Schutte is the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Frericks) Schutte. Mrs. Schutte is the daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn (Loos) Eftink.
They have 3 daughters. Dana (Jason) Reynolds, Deanna (Kent) Church, and Danielle (Scott) Doellman.
They are proud grandparents of Ellie and Macie Reynolds; Heather, Erika, Bennett and Kynlee Church; Gavin and Garrett Doellman. And great grandparents of Adleigh Church.
They are members of St Francis Catholic Church. They enjoy following their grandchildren’s activities and their many sports. They also enjoy spending time with family and friends at Lake of the Ozarks.
Don is retired and was owner of Schutte Heating and Air. He is member of Knights of Columbus and Elks. He enjoys golf. He is a “tinkerer” who can fix most anything.
Donna is a retired Registered Nurse from Blessing Hospital where she worked for 43 years. She volunteers at Blessing Hospital. She enjoys playing cards, doing crafts and decorating.
They met their junior year in high school, being introduced through mutual friends.
