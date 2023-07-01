Married 50 years: Donald J. and Donna L.Schutte

Donald J and Donna L Schutte celebrated 50 years of marriage June 23, 2023. They took a trip earlier to Outer Banks, North Carolina. Also they are celebrating with mass and family dinner.

Don Schutte and the former Donna Eftink were married June23, 1973, at St. Francis Catholic Church Quincy, Illinois.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.