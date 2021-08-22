Dr. John and Candy Scott celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this month in Holland, Mich., with family.
The couple were married August 21, 1971, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton, Ill.
Dr. Scott is the son of the late Kenneth and Bernice Scott.
Mrs. Scott is the daughter of the late Ed and Virginia Scott.
They are the parents of Ellie (Peter) Behrens of Wildwood, Mo. and Sarah Scott of Urbana, Ill., with her significant other Paul of Savoy, Ill.
They have two grandchildren.
Dr. Scott, FACP is a board certified internal medicine physician and has worked at the Quincy Medical Group for almost 39 years. Mrs. Scott is a retired school speech therapist.
They enjoy volunteering in Quincy and Adams County, being with family and travelling. John enjoys collecting, polishing and cutting rocks as well as running. Candy enjoys working on their 1907 house.
Dr. and Mrs. Scott are members of Vermont Street United Methodist Church.