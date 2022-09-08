Married 50 years: Edward and Jana Tuter

Edward and Jana Tuter are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 24th at St. Francis Church with the renewal of wedding vows at the 4:30 p.m. mass followed by a reception in the church hall. All are welcome.

They were married September 23, 1972, at St. Edward's Church in Mendon. Fr. Marian Kuvacic officiated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.