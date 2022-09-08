Married 50 years: Edward and Jana Tuter

Edward and Jana Tuter are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on September 24th at St. Francis Church with the renewal of wedding vows at the 4:30 p.m. mass followed by a reception in the church hall. All are welcome.
They were married September 23, 1972, at St. Edward's Church in Mendon. Fr. Marian Kuvacic officiated.
Ed was a machinist at Broadcast Electronics and Jana was a dental assistant for Dr. Janet Martin and was a volunteer EMT for 20 years.
They have two children, Melinda and husband David Ulrich of Plainville and Jason and wife Shelley Tuter of Omaha, Nebraska. They have six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Ed was Jana's neighbor who was friends with her brother. She started writing to him when was in the army and went to Vietnam. On returning he asked her to marry him at her brother's wedding reception.
Ed enjoys woodworking, gardening, word books and fishing. Jana is a painter and enjoys making crafts. She is an avid reader and quilts with the St. Francis Quilters and sings in the church choir and funeral choir.
