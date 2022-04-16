Frank and Betty Crim of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner with family and friends that will be hosted by their children and grandchildren. The couple would love cards in the mail to help them celebrate their occasion.
Frank Crim and the former Betty Wiemelt were married April 22, 1972, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Laurie (Drew) Moline, Jeanine Crim (deceased).
They have three grandchildren, Seth Moline (Kalah-fiance) Emma Moline (Blake Boren) Kyle Moline.
Frank is retired from Electric Wheel and Quincy Park District. Betty is retired from Kohl's Cash and Carry, and Kroger.
They both enjoy spending time with their family and attending activities and events that their grandchildren are participating in. They also enjoy listening to country music and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Mr. and Mrs. Crim are members of St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy.
