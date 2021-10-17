Married 50 years: Gary and Cindy Viar

Gary and Cindy Viar of Camp Point, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an event October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Village Vineyard and Winery in Camp Point..
Mr. Viar and the former Cindy Burgdorff were married October 23, 1971, at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy.
Gary is the son of late Eldon and Vivian Viar.
Cindy is the daughter of of the late Glenn and Marilyn Burgdorff.
They are the parents of Michelle Viar (deceased).
Gary is retired from Camp Point Mutual Insurance. Cindy is retired from Blessing Hospital Heart and Vascular.
They are members of the Great River Corvette Club. They also volunteer at the Community for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point..
Mr. and Mrs. Viar attend Camp Point Methodist Church.
