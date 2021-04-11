Gary and Kathy (Epperson) Frye of Hull, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a private dinner with their children.
Mr. Frye and the former Kathy Epperson were married April 17, 1971, at Payson United Methodist Church.
Gary is the son of the late Paul Frye and Lorna Mae Shade of Quincy.
Kathy is the daughter of the late Bobby Epperson and Marjorie Epperson of Hull.
They are the parents of Michael (Karmon) Kindhart of Payson, Ill., Brian (Beth) Frye of Quincy, Brandon (Kari) Frye of Mt. Juliet, Tenn. and Brent (Erica) Frye of Quincy.
They have 11 grandchildren.
Gary retired from Pro-Ag Corp Consulting after 39 years and has been chief of the Payson Fall Creek Fire Department for many years. He served in the Army and is a Vietnam veteran. Kathy retired from her home sewing business of 35 years, during which time, she also worked at Quincy Medical Group for 15 years and as the alterations lady at The Buckle for 6 years.
They both enjoy being with their kids and grandkids as well as camping.