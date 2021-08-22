Gene and Janet O'Leary of Camp Point, Ill., are celebrating their 50thwedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. O'Leary were married August 21, 1971 at the Camp Point United Methodist Church.
Their family includes Jennifer (Casey) Rexroat and children Delaney, McKinley, and Rogan of Monmouth, Ill., and Ryan (Cassie) O’Leary of Bellevue, Neb.
They have two grandchildren.
Gene is retired from Adams Telephone Co-op. Janet is retired after teaching in Unit #3 schools. She also worked in the Adult Literacy Department at JWCC.
Gene enjoys fishing and volunteering and Janet also enjoys volunteering and music. They both enjoy watching their grandchildren’s activities and are active members of Camp Point United Methodist Church where Janet is a musician.