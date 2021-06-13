Harold and Mary Anderson-Crim of Payson, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Crim and the former Mary Anderson were married July 3, 1971, at Plainville Methodist Church.
They are the parents of Karrie (Brian) Crim Wolf and Kristopher (Terri) Crim.
They have six grandchildren.
The couple met at Payson Seymour High School.
Harold works at Doyle Manufacturing. He worked at Electric Wheel for 12 years. Mary is retired after working at F&H, Glenarye, Simply Sewing and Boyers Boot and Shoe Company.
They both enjoy spending time with family, fishing, hunting, sewing, machine embroidery, flowers and crafts.